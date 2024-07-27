Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle are in the market for a right winger this summer with Madueke being touted as a potential option for head coach Eddie Howe. Miguel Almiron’s future at St James’ Park is uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League with The Magpies actively looking to strengthen in that position.

Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen have also been mentioned as potential targets for Newcastle this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But fresh reports have emerged claiming that Madueke is prepared to leave Chelsea this summer. Football Insider have gone as far as stating the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Newcastle - though no agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

Mudueke scored eight goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season as the club pipped Newcastle to sixth place and Conference League qualification.

And former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson admits he would welcome the move provided it came at the right price.

“I have expected more from him because at times he’s looked electric and that he can blow teams apart, but he sadly hasn’t done it enough,” Johnson said. “When he’s on it, he’s unplayable but in 18 months, I haven’t seen it enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Chelsea can get the right amount of money for him and reinvest that in new players, then that could work for the club.”