Premier League club consider transfer of £29m 'electric' winger after Newcastle United personal terms 'agreed'
Newcastle are in the market for a right winger this summer with Madueke being touted as a potential option for head coach Eddie Howe. Miguel Almiron’s future at St James’ Park is uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League with The Magpies actively looking to strengthen in that position.
Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville and West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen have also been mentioned as potential targets for Newcastle this summer.
But fresh reports have emerged claiming that Madueke is prepared to leave Chelsea this summer. Football Insider have gone as far as stating the 22-year-old has agreed personal terms with Newcastle - though no agreement has been reached between the two clubs.
Mudueke scored eight goals in 34 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season as the club pipped Newcastle to sixth place and Conference League qualification.
And former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson admits he would welcome the move provided it came at the right price.
“I have expected more from him because at times he’s looked electric and that he can blow teams apart, but he sadly hasn’t done it enough,” Johnson said. “When he’s on it, he’s unplayable but in 18 months, I haven’t seen it enough.
“If Chelsea can get the right amount of money for him and reinvest that in new players, then that could work for the club.”
Chelsea paid £29million to sign Madueke from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023. The winger helped win the Under-21s European Championships with England last summer alongside Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, who was named player of the tournament.
