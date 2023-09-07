‘Not getting any younger’ - Newcastle United target opens door for future transfer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reported Newcastle United target Joachim Andersen has admitted that he would be open to leaving Crystal Palace within the next few years. The Denmark international was linked with a move away from Selhurst Park in the last transfer window.

The Eagles were able to keep hold of him beyond the deadline last Friday though. He remains under contract with the South London club until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crystal Palace are under no pressure to cash in on him yet amid links to Newcastle and others. However, as the time comes closer to the expiration of his deal in a few years, they may need to start thinking about his future.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andersen has been speaking about his situation and has told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet: “There were a few things back and forth, but nothing concrete. It’s not always something I’m in control of. I want to play in the biggest and best clubs in the world, but it is not always up to me when to change.

“But I’m 27, and if I’m going to make a transfer, it should preferably be within the next few years. I’m not getting any younger, and if a club is going to pay for me, they have to be able to see some perspective in it too.”

He joined the Eagles back in 2021 and has since become a key player for them in the heart of defence. The centre-back has made 75 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with three goals from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andersen had spells at FC Twente, Sampdoria and Lyon before moving over to England for the first time in 2020 to link up with Fulham on loan. Despite the Cottagers getting relegated in his first year in the Premier League, he made a positive impression.