Deadline Day has arrived in the Premier League and football fans across Tyneside will be hoping for some action at Newcastle United .

Last weekend's crushing loss against Liverpool combined with being placed in the so-called 'group of death' in the Champions League may have left some supporters thinking the squad needs ax extra star or two to compete on all fronts this season.

Here's your Friday morning transfer round-up.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United eye-up experienced Spurs man

Newcastle United could make a late move to land the long-targeted centre-back from a Premier League rival.

Eddie Howe has enjoyed a successful summer transfer window so far but is still without a much-coveted centre-back to deputise Sven Botman and Fabian Schar this season.

Football 365 reports that the club are 'firmly in the race' for Spurs star Eric Dier, who is also being 'seriously' pursued by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The outlet claims that Tottenham Hotspur are 'open to negotiating' a late deal and the 29-year-old is keen to win more playing time having fallen down the pecking order in London.

It is believed Spurs would want to strike a permanent deal for Dier, with his contract expiring next summer, but that could come at a reasonable price given the player's contract situation.

Romano: Newcastle United target move to Bayern Munich ‘not off at all’

Newcastle United and Bayern Munich could be two clubs named together a few times on Deadline Day with both also reportedly in the market for young Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah.

Trevoh Cahlobah has been linked with Newcastle United this summer (Image: Getty Images)

The 24-year-old centre-back has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, including the Magpies, having fallen out of Mauricio Pochettino's plans at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle United could have been tempted to strike a deal for the player on a loan deal but Chelsea may prefer to cash in on the star after a big summer of spending.