It was Shelvey’s first Premier League appearance since the World Cup break as he replaced Orel Mangala in the 56th minute at Craven Cottage. Forest went on to lose the match 2-0 following goals from Willian and Manor Solomon, but many fans were encouraged by Shelvey's first outing.

Jonjo Shelvey of Nottingham Forest in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Nottingham Forest at Craven Cottage on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old was sidelined with a calf injury when Newcastle sold him on deadline day but he is now close to being back to full fitness.

And after just over 30 minutes on the pitch in a Forest shirt, supporters already want to see Shelvey handed his first Premier League start of the season.

One Forest fan described Shelvey’s passing as ‘world class’ against Fulham while another stated the midfielder was ‘levels above what we currently have’.

"Fitness allowing, should be starters,” they added when discussing Shelvey and fellow debutant Felipe.

“When fully match fit both have to be regular starters, class debuts,” another tweeted.

Many fans also recognised the fitness concerns with Shelvey given the midfielder hasn’t started a league game this season due to various injury issues. He also missed a chunk of last season for Newcastle due to injury.

"Shelvey is gonna be absolute gold if he stays fit,” a Nottingham Forest fan predicted.

