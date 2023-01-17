Nottingham Forest have reportedly identified Newcastle United striker Chris Wood as a potential target in January as Steve Cooper aims to add Premier League experience to his squad to aid their fight against relegation. Wood, who joined Newcastle for £25million last winter window, has fallen down the pecking order at St James’s Park following the return of Alexander Isak to full fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Football Insider report that Forest are exploring both permanent and loan deals for the 31-year-old who has two goals in all competitions for the Magpies this campaign. Leeds United have also been linked with a move for their former striker this month.

Despite not being number one choice at St James’s Park, Eddie Howe has spoken about Wood’s character and his impact during their Boxing Day win over Leicester City, a game that Wood opened the scoring in with a well taken penalty.

Howe said: “He’s never let us down since the day he arrived at the football club. He’s a brilliant professional away from the pitch, very hardworking, and trains really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whenever we’ve called upon him, he’s always produced in terms of our tactical and pressing plans to the highest level. I thought he was very good tactically, and scored a huge penalty for us.

"He’s been very good from those situations. Full credit to Chris.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wood of Newcastle United has been linked with moves to Nottingham Forest and Leeds United this month (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)