Despite this interest from across the continent in the striker, Borussia Dortmund have not given up hope of keeping the teenager when his contract at Signal Iduna Park expires at the end of the season. Moukoko, who has six goals and four assists for Dortmund this season, is out of contract in the summer, however, sporting director Sebastien Kehl has revealed his club have made an ‘attractive’ offer to the 18-year-old, one they hope he will accept and that will allow Moukoko to continue his development at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kehl told German publication Kicker: “We have put together a very attractive offer that gives him a lot of room for development. “That should lead to a decision. He has to make it with his environment and his advisor.

Borussia Dortmund retain hope of keeping hold of Newcastle United target Youssoufa Moukoko (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

“Youssoufa can now accept this offer and commit to Borussia Dortmund - or we will go our separate ways. I would like him to choose us because he is not yet at the end of his development and I see potential in him.

“But there are limits for us as a club. And we have shown these limits. Now it's up to him to confess in a timely manner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad