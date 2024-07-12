Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Newcastle United signing Odysseas Vlachodimos has shared his first official day at the club on social media.

The Greek goalkeeper, who joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest on June 30, arrived at Darsley Park on Thursday for the start of pre-season. The Magpies players at the training ground took part in fitness tests ahead of the new campaign.

And Vlachodimos took to Instagram to share an image of himself with his family at Newcastle’s training ground along with the caption: “The start.”

Vlachodimos’ arrival at Newcastle leaves the club with five recognised senior goalkeepers at the start of pre-season. John Ruddy also joined the club following his release from Birmingham City while Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie returned to the training ground this week.

Martin Dubravka has been given time off following his involvement at Euro 2024 with Slovakia. The 35-year-old is facing an uncertain future on Tyneside and Vlachodimos’ arrival has only fuelled speculation further.

Vlachodimos arrives at Newcastle with a solid reputation in Europe having made over 200 appearances and won two league titles with Benfica. The 30-year-old has made over 60 appearances across the Champions League and Europa League during his career but was limited to just seven first-team appearances during his season at Nottingham Forest.

But he was still able to leave an impression on his teammates with Forest winger Anthony Elanga responding to Vlachodimos’ social media post with: “All the best brother.”

Elanga has been subject to transfer interest from Newcastle already this summer as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his options on the right wing. The 22-year-old scored in Forest’s 3-2 defeat to Newcastle back in February and also grabbed two assists in the 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park in December.

Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United last summer for £15million. In his first season at the City Ground, the Swedish international scored five goals and grabbed nine assists in the Premier League.

Newcastle’s links with the winger emerged after his name was brought up in negotiations involving Elliot Anderson. Andeson joined Forest for £35million but it was Vlachodimos who ended up moving in the opposite direction.

While the transfer fee for the goalkeeper remains undisclosed, it is understood that Forest made a significant profit on the initial £4million fee paid last summer.