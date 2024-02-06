Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worrall has joined Turkish side Besiktas on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

The 27-year-old had made just seven Premier League appearances for Forest this season and hadn't started a match in the top flight since September. And with the Turkish Super Lig transfer window open until February 9, Besiktas swooped in for the defender.

The loan transfer will effectively end the speculation linking Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles with a move to Besiktas. The Magpies were understood to be keen to keen Lascelles at the club and head coach Eddie Howe dismissed the speculation linking him with a move away.

Lascelles started his career at Nottingham Forest and could return from injury for Newcastle's trip to the City Ground this weekend. But doubts remain over the likes of Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

One player who won't feature in the match is former Newcastle striker Chris Wood. Wood suffered a hamstring injury during Forest's defeat against Arsenal last week and has now been ruled out for 'some time'.

Wood came back to haunt Newcastle on Boxing Day as he scored a hat-trick to help Forest win their first ever Premier League match at St James' Park 3-1.