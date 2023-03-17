A win for the Magpies would complete the double over Forest after their opening day win over Steve Cooper’s side at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side also know that a win would, at least temporarily, move them to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and guarantee that they will head into the international break in 5th place in the Premier League.

However, their hosts come into the game with a very decent home record this season aiming for a win that would put even more daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

When is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United?

The Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United takes place on Friday, March 17 at the City Ground. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm and the game will be refereed by Paul Tierney.

Is Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United on TV?

Yes, the game between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast on TV in the UK. Coverage of the game begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Fabian Schar opened the scoring when Newcastle United faced Nottingham Forest earlier in the season (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle and TalkSport will have live radio commentary of the clash at the City Ground. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from the game courtesy of Miles Starforth and Dominic Scurr.

What’s the latest injury news from Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United?

The hosts have numerous injury concerns heading into the game. Alongside their long-term absentees, star man Brennan Johnson is ‘unlikely’ to feature against Newcastle after picking up an injury against Spurs last time out.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will be without Joelinton who will serve the second game of a two-match ban. Anthony Gordon will also miss out through injury as Newcastle sweat over the fitness of Fabian Schar who has reportedly been left out of the Switzerland squad over injury concerns.

