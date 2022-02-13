Newcastle United co-owner 'proud' but 'gutted' following third straight Premier League win against Aston Villa
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has reacted to the side’s 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.
Kieran Trippier’s first half free-kick was enough to secure a third straight win for Eddie Howe's side as they moved further away from the relegation zone.
Ghodoussi has been a regular at St James’s Park following Newcastle’s takeover back in October but wasn’t in attendance on Sunday afternoon.
Fortunately, the match was broadcast live on Sky Sports with Ghodoussi taking to Twitter after the match to react.
He said: “So proud of this team!! Incredible resilience in the end…a well deserved win. Gutted I wasn’t there to celebrate with you all.”
It was the first time Newcastle had won three straight Premier League match since November 2018 under Rafa Benitez. They now sit four points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on 18th placed Norwich City.
Next up for The Magpies is a trip to West Ham United next Saturday.