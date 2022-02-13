Kieran Trippier’s first half free-kick was enough to secure a third straight win for Eddie Howe's side as they moved further away from the relegation zone.

Ghodoussi has been a regular at St James’s Park following Newcastle’s takeover back in October but wasn’t in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

Fortunately, the match was broadcast live on Sky Sports with Ghodoussi taking to Twitter after the match to react.

He said: “So proud of this team!! Incredible resilience in the end…a well deserved win. Gutted I wasn’t there to celebrate with you all.”

It was the first time Newcastle had won three straight Premier League match since November 2018 under Rafa Benitez. They now sit four points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on 18th placed Norwich City.

Next up for The Magpies is a trip to West Ham United next Saturday.

Newcastle United's English minority owner Amanda Staveley (2nd L) and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi (C) take their seats for the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

