Goals from Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes cancelled out Stuart Armstrong’s opener to secure another three points for Eddie Howe's side.

Co-owners Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben were in attendance at the match along with 3,300 travelling supporters.

And Reuben was quick to pay tribute to those who made the 650-mile round trip from the North East as he posted on Twitter: “Supporters unbelievable again! Thank you.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, Newcastle legend Alan Shearer also praised those who had made the journey.

He said: “What a shift that was from the Toon. 3300 amazing fans travel all that way on a Thursday night. Brilliant.”

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin didn’t make the trip to St Mary’s due to illness but still took to Twitter to react to the result, he simply posted: “What a game” accompanied by a pinched fingers and heart eyes emoji.

Newcastle United celebrate with their fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium on March 10, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

