Newcastle United fans ask big question with Allan Saint-Maximin ruled out of West Ham clash
Newcastle United fans have been reacting on social media to the side to face West Ham United this afternoon (12:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies are looking to pick up their fourth successive Premier League win but will have to do it without several key players.
Kieran Trippier and Javier Manquillo were already ruled out of the game after going off injured against Aston Villa last weekend.
Eddie Howe’s side were dealt another blow prior to kick-off with Allan Saint-Maximin a late withdrawal due to injury.
Federico Fernandez came back into the side after a spell out with a thigh injury.
Three changes were made to the starting line-up with Emil Krafth, Matt Targett and Jacob Murphy coming in for Trippier, Manquillo and Saint-Maximin.
NUFC XI: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton; Fraser, Murphy, Wood
NUFC subs: Darlow, Lascelles, Fernandez, De Bolle, Almiron, Longstaff, Bruno G, Gayle
Here’s how fans reacted to the news on Twitter…
@nufcsanjay: “As I expected, and how it probably should be. The midfield deserved to keep their place, and Murphy is the best option as an ASM replacement. Will be interesting to see how we do without him.”
@Bradders471: “40 million pound for Bruno. Can’t get a game.”
@asabart14: “I see why Murphy is in, can't disrupt the mid 3 of Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey yet, if Bruno started means Joelinton further up pitch and we don't want that. I'm sure Bruno will get more time today 30mins?”
@manlikefola_: “I'm losing patience man, where's Bruno?”
@Marcusbrown95_: “I’d have played Joe Willock out wide and brought Bruno in, can’t see us being much of a threat going forward.”