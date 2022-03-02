The Magpies host Brighton & Hove Albion at a sell-out St James’s Park this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

To show support for Ukraine following its invasion by Russia, Premier League captains will be wearing special blue and yellow armbands in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Newcastle fans will also be encouraged to join players, club staff and match officials in ‘a moment of reflection and solidarity’ prior to kick-off.

A 'Football Stands Together' message is displayed in Ukrainian colours ahead of the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022.(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The big screen in the Leazes Stand will also display a ‘Football Stands Together’ image with the backdrop of the Ukrainian flag.

A Premier League statement read: “The Premier League and our clubs wholeheartedly reject Russia's actions and will be showing support for the people of Ukraine at all matches this weekend.

“We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.

“A show of solidarity for Ukraine will be visible at all Premier League matches from Saturday 5 to Monday 7 March. This follows the numerous ways in which clubs have already demonstrated their support.

“Big screens at stadiums will display "Football Stands Together" against the backdrop of the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag. These words will also be shown on LED perimeter boards during matches.“This message of solidarity will also be visible to fans around the world across Premier League digital channels. Logos and profiles on those platforms will change to represent the colours of the Ukrainian flag, which will also be displayed across match broadcasts both in the UK and overseas.”

