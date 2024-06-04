Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a busy summer transfer window.

Newcastle United have been handed a warning by Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are expecting a hectic close-season schedule as they look to move on from the disappointment of missing out on a second successive season in European competition. Their transfer plans are set to kick off with the free transfer signing of Bournemouth’s versatile defender Lloyd Kelly over the next week and there is an expectation at least one other centre-back will be targeted after Chelsea pipped United to the signing of Fulham star Tosin Adarabioyo.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The likes of Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Kell Watts and Loris Karius have already been confirmed as departing the club when their contracts come to an end later this month - and the latter’s exit means the Magpies hierarchy will look to bring in at least one goalkeeper. Recent reports in Spain have suggested United have lodged a £34m bid for Valencia’s Georgia international stopper Georgi Mamardashvili, who is reportedly keen to test his undoubted ability in the Premier League.

Elsewhere, United are believed to be keen to add a winger and a versatile forward to Eddie Howe’s squad ahead of the new campaign and there will be major decisions made over the futures of the likes of Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff as they enter into the final 12 months of their current deals at St James Park.

However, retaining the services of key duo Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak will be prioritised as the duo, who are believed to be valued at over a combined £220m, continue to attracted interest from some high-profile suitors across the Premier League and around Europe. Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in the new contract he agreed last season and that will remain active until the end of the month and the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keen on a move for the Brazil star.

Isak has no such release clause in his current contract and United would be in a position of strength to fight off interest from the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona as the Sweden striker remains under contract until the summer of 2028.

With the transfer window just a week away from opening for business, MacAnthony believes the Magpies will ‘find a way’ to retain the services of what are arguably their two most important players and warned against any potential sale to a Premier League rival.

He told TalkSPORT: “You don’t want to lose any of those players that you just mentioned to some of your rivals. And if you want to do a deal, you want them to go out of the country. So, if you have got to sell Bruno, if you have got to sell obviously the striker (Isak), you want to get onto PSG, one of those clubs and say, if I am going to do it, they are leaving the Premier League.