Paul Merson believes that Alexander Isak could have been Arsenal’s ‘missing link’ in the transfer market.

Isak’s strike just after half-time at the City Ground pulled his side level following Murillo’s opener and ushered in a second half turnaround which ended in Newcastle United picking up their third successive victory in all competitions. The Swedish international now has four goals in his last four games as he looks to put a slow start to the season behind him.

Isak has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium and speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sunday’s game at the City Ground, Merson revealed his surprise that the Gunners didn’t make a move for the striker in summer: “I’m a big fan of this lad,” Merson said.

“I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t try and break the bank for him at the start of the season, I think he was the missing link for Arsenal.

“I think he can do everything, he can come short, he can get in the box, he can spread the game, that’s what you need when you’re at Arsenal. You need to spread the game with people like Odegaard and Saka on the ball. At the minute, Arsenal are a bit congested and haven’t got that player who will run beyond and stretch the game.

“I really like him, I thought his header last week [v Arsenal] was outstanding the way he got in between the two centre-halves.”

Arsenal’s draw with Chelsea means Newcastle United end the day just a point behind the Gunners in the Premier League table.