Craig Dawson’s header was cancelled out by Joe Willock's first goal of the season as the spoils were shared at The London Stadium.

Both Ghodoussi and Reuben were impressed by The Magpies’ performance as they stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six matches.

But there was one downside to Reuben’s match experience, as he tweeted: “Brilliant performance @NUFC - only rubbish part of today was having to listen to @ghodoussi running commentary for 90 mins.”

Ghodoussi reacted: “Superb performance by #NUFC and thank you to all the fans who made the journey down, you make the [email protected] I’ll be calling you to discuss further during @BBCMOTD.”

The draw saw Newcastle move five points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the 3pm kick-off matches.

Amanda Staveley, Newcastle United co-owner looks on from the stands prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on February 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

