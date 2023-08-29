The heartbreak of Sunday's sucker-punch loss to Liverpool at St James' Park will still weigh heavy on the hearts of Newcastle United fans as they wake up following a long Bank Holiday weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men managed to snatch three points despite playing much of the match with 10 men in a match that was somewhat of a reality check for Magpies supporters.

Here are the latest transfer rumours around Newcastle United following the latest round of Premier League matches.

Newcastle United could swoop for £30m Man Utd man

Newcastle United could weigh up a £30 million move for out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire should Sven Botman's ankle image be real cause for concern.

The first-choice Magpies centre-back limped off after 86 minutes against Liverpool and supporters await news on how long the defender could miss due to the knock - although early news suggests the star may not be out for a long period of time.

The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle United are ready to look at Maguire to replace Botman if there is a long-term problem. Eddie Howe has been in the market for a back-up centre-back for moments like this in the window but so far has not landed a target.

Unloved, unwanted and in the way - Harry Maguire could end up staying at Manchester United.

West Ham saw a £30 million bid for Maguire accepted by the Red Devils but the England international rejected a move in favour of sticking it out at Old Trafford.

In a world where the Magpies do make that move, the lure of European football may tempt Maguire away from Old Trafford in a way that West Ham could not.

Eddie Howe could reignite interest in Portuguese star

The rumour mill continues to probe at Newcastle United's apparent desire for a centre-back with fresh reports of interest in Sporting CB defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides this window, including Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Howe is believed to have considered Inacio as an option earlier this summer and Football Transfers reports that any Botman injury could relight that fire.