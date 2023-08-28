Newcastle United have been very busy in the summer transfer window to date, however, they face two major headaches between now and deadline day. The Magpies have strengthened the depth of their squad with just the loss of Allan Saint-Maximin that will really impact Eddie Howe’s first-team plans going forward.

But a potential injury to Sven Botman and the need to offload players to trim their wage bill and comply with Financial Fair Play constraints mean the club still have some work to do in the summer market. Here, we take a look at the club’s two most pressing issues ahead of Friday night’s deadline:

Sven Botman’s injury could force action

Sven Botman hobbled off against Liverpool and although the Dutchman left St James’ Park without needing to wear a protective boot or use crutches, his injury could make the club rethink their end to the summer window. An extended spell on the sidelines for Botman could make the club act to sign cover.

Financial Fair Play constraints mean, much like their move for Lewis Hall, that Newcastle will have to be creative and structure a deal which could involve a loan move with an option to buy at the end of the season. Players like Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo and Edmond Tapsoba have all been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, but none of the trio would come cheap and United will face great hurdles in securing their respective signatures with such little time left in the summer window.

Of course, Botman’s injury may not keep him sidelined for too long, however, his potential absence has significantly highlighted the need for recruitments in this area. Furthermore, reported interest from Turkey Jamaal Lascelles could see the Magpies’ defensive options weakened even further and would almost certainly trigger another signing should Lascelles be sold.

One more player departure

With Ryan Fraser joining Southampton and Isaac Hayden reportedly set to join Premier League newcomers Luton Town, Jeff Hendrick is left as the last senior squad member the club will look to offload this summer. Hendrick isn’t in Howe’s first-team plans and has been training away from the group all summer.

The Republic of Ireland international has had loan moves at Championship sides QPR and Reading in recent seasons and will be allowed to leave St James’ Park again this summer. Newcastle will push for a permanent move, however, Hendrick’s Premier League wages has seemingly deterred a lot of clubs from making a move for the former Burnley man.