Why is West Ham v Newcastle United not on TV? Best ways to follow the game in the UK - explained
West Ham v Newcastle United: The Magpies return to Premier League action following their superb win over PSG.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United’s clash with West Ham at the London Stadium takes place on Sunday, October 8 with kick-off in the capital scheduled for 2pm. However, the match won’t be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom.
Sky Sports will show two games on Sunday, however, Newcastle’s clash with the Hammers will not be one of them. Liverpool’s trip to face Brighton and Hove Albion will be shown at 2pm before Arsenal host Manchester City at 4:30pm.
Why is West Ham v Newcastle United not on TV?
Newcastle’s trip to the London Stadium was moved to Sunday because of West Ham’s participation in the Europa League. David Moyes’ side defeated Freiburg at Stade Europa-Park on Thursday evening courtesy of goals from Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd.
Due to Premier League rules, clubs that participate in the Europa League and Conference League on a Thursday night will be allowed to play their next match on a Sunday. This is to give players more time to rest, however, it does not mean that games will be shown on TV in the UK - as is the case with Sunday’s match at the London Stadium.
How can I follow the game?
BBC Radio Newcastle will have full live commentary from the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at the London Stadium.
The match will also not be streamed online in the UK with highlights available post-match on YouTube and on nufc.co.uk. Match of the Day 2 will also have highlights of all four of Sunday’s Premier League matches.