Newcastle United are closing in on another young summer signing.

Park Seung-Soo is set to join Newcastle United from K League 2 side Suwon Bluewings this summer, according to sources in South Korea.

The 18-year-old previously had trials at Bayern Munich and has been scouted by a host of Premier League clubs. He plays primarily on the left wing but has also been utilised on the right.

The potential signing for Newcastle would be in the same vein as Yankuba Minteh, Antonio Cordero, Miodrag Pivas, Garang Kuol and Vhaktang Salia. The Magpies were able to loan out Minteh before selling him on for a significant profit without the youngster making an appearance for the club.

Pivas spent the 2024/25 season out on loan at Willem II but saw his gametime limited while Cordero and Salia, both of whom are yet to officially arrive at Newcastle, will spend the 2025/26 campaign out on loan.

Park will not officially join Newcastle straight away. Instead, the deal has been lined up with the club’s pre-season visit to South Korea next month.

Newcastle United confirm pre-season tour

Newcastle’s pre-season schedule has taken shape with five friendlies now arranged. After facing Celtic at Celtic Park on July 19 and Arsenal in Singapore on July 27, Newcastle will travel to South Korea to play a K-League All Stars XI on July 30 at the Suwon World Cup Stadium before coming up against Tottenham Hotspur in Seoul on August 3.

Following a second successive pre-season tour in East Asia, Eddie Howe’s squad will return to England for the Sela Weekender matches at St James’ Park against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid on August 8 and August 9, respectively.

Newcastle’s Premier League season gets underway against Aston Villa on August 16 (12:30pm kick-off).

And by the time they face their first friendly match, Newcastle will be hoping to have some new faces through the door.

Newcastle United planning at least six summer signings - including young trio

Cordero will join Newcastle on July 1 and Salia at the end of August in two deals that have already been agreed by the club. Newcastle will also look to complete a deal for Park as part of a trio of young signings from abroad.

The Magpies have set up an extensive scouting network over the past couple of seasons and more youngsters from abroad could follow this summer.

Newcastle are also looking to agree their first major summer signing. Talks are ongoing with Burnley for goalkeeper James Trafford.

While personal terms are not expected to be an issue, The Magpies and Clarets are still yet to agree on a price for the 22-year-old as they hope to avoid a repeat of last summer.

Anthony Elanga is a top target on the right wing and Newcastle have made an initial enquiry to Nottingham Forest for the 23-year-old who is valued at around £60million.

Also valued at £60million is Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro, yet another player Newcastle have reignited their interest in this summer. The Brazilian is looking to leave Brighton this summer as The Magpies finally hope to complete a move for a player they came so close to signing back in 2022 before a late U-turn.

Brighton would look to make a significant profit on the £30million they paid to Watford in 2023. Watford also have a 20% sell-on for Joao Pedro which is likely to raise Brighton’s asking price further.

The valuation of around £60million reported by Sky Sports, has not put Newcastle off a potential deal, though they will look to negotiate a less costly financial package.

Chelsea are also keen on the 23-year-old, who is said to prefer a move to London. But Joao Pedro has already said yes to Newcastle previously, so there is confidence that he could do so again.