Newcastle United are set to finalise another summer signing this month.

Newcastle have made just one major summer signing so far this summer with Anthony Elanga arriving from Nottingham Forest for £55million last week.

The Magpies have also completed the free transfer of 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero following the expiration of his contract at Malaga. A deal that will see teenage forward Vhaktang Salia join the club at the end of the transfer window from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi has also been agreed.

And a transfer of a similar standing is set to be confirmed later this month.

Forward arrives for Newcastle United medical

Last month, sources in South Korea confirmed that Suwon Bluewings forward Park Seung-soo would be joining Newcastle this summer.

The 18-year-old previously had trials at Bayern Munich and has been scouted by a host of Premier League clubs. He plays primarily on the left wing but has also been utilised on the right.

The deal is understood to have been lined up with The Magpies’ pre-season trip to South Korea. After facing Arsenal in Singapore, Newcastle will travel to Seoul for friendly matches against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur.

Seung-soo has arrived in England for his medical at Newcastle and is set to join up with the club’s academy set-up for the 2025/26 season.

The Magpies are currently in the process of appointing a replacement for Diarmuid O’Carroll as Under-21s lead coach.

Newcastle United Under-21s coach search

O’Carroll left Newcastle to join Sparta Prague last month after less than a season with the academy.

Now Newcastle are finalising their search for a new lead coach with several names under consideration.

Since Newcastle Under-21s returned to pre-season training last Monday, Robbie Stockdale has been leading the coaching on an interim basis. The former Sunderland caretaker manager was appointed as O’Carroll’s assistant back in February and is now in the running to be his successor.

Mail Online have claimed former Manchester United Under-18s lead coach Adam Lawrence is among the final four candidates being considered for the Under-21s position at Newcastle, with Stockdale also named.

Eddie Howe leaves door open to Under-21s players

Quality young players play a crucial role at Newcastle for a number of reasons. Not only are they a cost-effective way of bolstering the squad but they can also make a significant impact on the first team if they fulfil their potential.

There is also the more sinister benefit of being able to sell the players on at a significant or even ‘pure’ profit, as Newcastle did with Anderson and Yankuba Minteh last year.

All in all, a strong influx of young talent can only be beneficial to the football club.

And Howe has stressed that if players are able to take their opportunity in training and friendly matches, then there is a clear pathway for them to break into the first-team squad.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained last season.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."