Paul Dummett update emerges after Newcastle United contract decision & Portsmouth link

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr

Football Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Paul Dummett remains without a club more than three months after his release from Newcastle United.

Dummett remains a free agent and can join any club willing to offer him a contract but has instead remained on Tyneside. The 33-year-old defender was understood to be in talks with Championship side Portsmouth - who signed Matt Ritchie following his release from Newcastle over the summer - but a deal didn’t materialise.

Dummett, who made over 200 appearances for The Magpies after graduating from the academy, was given permission to train at Newcastle’s training ground over the summer to work on his fitness. Other than loan spells at Gateshead and St Mirren, Dummett has not played for any other club during his professional career but has made just 12 first-team appearances over the last three years.

But instead of signing for a new club, Dummett’s commitment to Newcastle remains, albeit as a fan, as he was spotted in the away end with current United goalkeeper Mark Gillespie at Goodison Park on Saturday. Dummett watched from the stands as The Magpies were held to a 0-0 draw but posed for photos with supporters on Merseyside.

While Dummett has used his time away from professional football to continue following his boyhood club, there are other players released by Newcastle over the summer still looking for new clubs.

Loris Karius has been in Italy looking to sign for a Serie A side while also modelling but remains a free agent as things stand. Midfielder Jeff Hendrick is also without a club having spent the final two and a half years of his contract at Newcastle on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Reading and Queens Park Rangers.

