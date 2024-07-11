Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One former Paul Mitchell signing is currently training with Everton after becoming a free agent.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Dele Alli is currently training with Everton after being released by the Toffees earlier this summer. Dele joined Everton in January 2022 in a bid to help the Toffees, then under the management of Frank Lampard, escape the looming threat of relegation.

He would play a small role in their survival, but would struggle to make a big impact at the club before being loaned out to Besiktas for the 2022/23 season. That move was cut-short after he required hip surgery and he has not been seen in action since.

Despite his contract on Merseyside having come to an end this summer and no offer of an extension from Everton, Dele has returned to training at the club in order to build his fitness ahead of a move elsewhere this summer with the club aiming to do all they can to help the former Spurs man make a full comeback to football.

Speaking about the 28-year-old ahead of his release from Everton, Toffees Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Dele’s contract is coming to an end, but our medical team will continue to support him while he completes the intensive rehabilitation programme he is currently undergoing following the operation he had earlier this year. Both Sean [Dyche] and I agree it is important we ensure Dele’s rehabilitation is not impacted by his contract situation at such a critical point in his recovery.”

Before his move to Everton, Dele was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during their first transfer window under new ownership. The Magpies were also extensively linked with a move for the midfielder when he burst onto the scene at MK Dons but were beaten to his signature by Tottenham Hotspur.

That move likely came about because of Paul Mitchell. Mitchell had previously worked at MK Dons and, at the time of Dele’s move to north London, worked as head of youth scouting at Spurs under Mauricio Pochettino - a man he had followed to the capital from Southampton. Mitchell was announced as Newcastle United’s sporting director last week, replacing Dan Ashworth.