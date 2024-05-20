Premier League manager 'confirms' summer transfer after Newcastle United talk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed Lloyd Kelly will be leaving the club this summer.

Lloyd Kelly is set to leave AFC Bournemouth this summer, manager Andoni Iraola has confirmed.

Following Bournemouth’s end-of-season defeat to Chelsea, Iraola admitted Kelly has played his final game for the club. This comes amid talk of a move to Newcastle United as a free agent this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpies have already pushed to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer with Kelly also on the club’s radar. The 25-year-old was signed by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe for Bournemouth in 2019 in a move worth around £13million from Bristol City.

He has since gone on to become Bournemouth’s club captain and made over 140 appearances for the Premier League side.

But when asked about the futures of Kelly and 19-goal striker Dominic Solanke, who has also been linked with a move to Newcastle in the past, Cherries boss Iraola told BBC Radio Solent: “Dominic is happy here, but I think we’ve seen the last of Lloyd Kelly today, his performances have been really good.”

Newcastle are set to bolster their defensive options this summer after long-term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles. Adarabioyo is understood to be keen on a move to St James’ Park having informed Fulham he would be leaving at the end of his contract next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad