Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Erling Haaland was withdrawn in the closing stages of Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United with a suspected injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haaland went down and was substituted as City bounced back from a disappointing Champions League defeat against Real Madrid to inflict Newcastle’s heaviest defeat of the season. Pep Guardiola admitted ‘everyone was scared’ when Haaland went down given City travel for the second leg against Real on Wednesday evening looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit.

But the City head coach claimed there was no ‘bad news’ on the injury front regarding Haaland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have not spoken to the doctor, but I was scared when he went down,” he said. “Maybe it's not bad as it could be.

"He walked off smiling and the doctor didn’t tell me bad news so hopefully he is fine.”

Man City are hopeful of having defensive duo Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias back available for the trip to the Bernabeu after missing Saturday’s win over Newcastle.

The win takes City up to fourth in the table while The Magpies missed the opportunity to leapfrog them and instead drop to seventh with a third defeat in four league matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola’s side exposed Newcastle’s high press inside the opening 20 minutes at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as goalkeeper Ederson assisted Omar Marmoush to open the scoring after Kieran Trippier misjudged the long ball forward.

It was Marmoush’s first goal for Man City and he went on to score another two to complete a 14 minute hat-trick and effectively wrap up the points for the home side in the first half. James McAtee then added a fourth for City in the closing stages.

“There are always men free when the keeper has the ball and Newcastle defined really well how aggressive they are in the high pressing, and afterwards how tight and compact is deep, and we saw with the pace that maybe in the past we didn't have up front,” Guardiola said about his side exposing Newcastle.

"But with Phil, Omar and Erling, you know, when you can win that duel in the space and the ball comes in the position, it's one against one with 30-40 metres and [Ederson] is the best in the world in these kind of situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I saw Brighton with [Karou] Mitoma, it's a long ball, it's one against one, you win the duel and [score] but Ederson has done in the past with Sergio [Aguero]. He made an assist as well.

“But we need the pass, we need the movement, we need many things, and [against Newcastle] we had it.”