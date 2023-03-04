Man City go into the game sitting second in the Premier League while Newcastle sit fifth. The sides drew 3-3 at St James’ Park back in August.

And Guardiola, who is often very complimentary about The Magpies, was true to form in his programme notes on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Newcastle are here today and everyone knows how good they are,” he said. “They played in the Carabao Cup final last weekend and are in the top five of the Premier League.

“They have been so consistent, but also so good to watch. What an incredible job Eddie Howe has done. Eddie deserves so much credit.

“It is not easy to create a team as good as his Newcastle side in the time he has done it. They play really good football, are organised, work hard and create chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to send a big welcome to all the people who have travelled from Newcastle today and wish them all good luck for the rest of the season. It should be a great game - I am really looking forward to it.”

The match will prove a tough test for Newcastle as they look to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions. Howe’s side have won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and were beaten 5-0 on their previous visit to Man City last season.