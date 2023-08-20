Tino Livramento replaced Miguel Almiron in the dying stages of the game at the Etihad Stadium as the Magpies pushed for an equaliser. The young Southampton defender was an unused substitute during the win over Aston Villa last weekend - but was given the opportunity, albeit very brief, to impress against the reigning champions on Saturday night.

Having made just two appearances for the Saints last season, Livramento will be eased back into regular senior football following a lengthy injury absence. Despite having less than two weeks of training under his belt on Tyneside, the 21-year-old has already impressed in training and teammate Dan Burn revealed to the Gazette just what an impression the young defender has made during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burn said: “He has been really good. I liked him at Southampton, I thought he was brilliant there.

“I’ve said it before but I think it takes time to come into a team and play regularly, not that I’m saying we’re the best team in the world, but there are things that you have got to do and to know your position well. But he’s got Tripps to learn off and there are lots of games to go this season so I’m sure we will see a lot more of him.”