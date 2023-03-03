News you can trust since 1849
Pep Guardiola makes stunning Newcastle United ‘best team in the league’ claim

Newcastle United face Manchester City on Saturday and Pep Guardiola has been very complimentary about Eddie Howe’s side ahead of the game.

By Joe Buck
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:21pm

The first match between the two sides this season ended with a point apiece after a pulsating 3-3 draw at St James’ Park. After Manchester City took an early lead, the Magpies responded with three strikes of their own to put themselves 3-1 ahead, before City fought back to share the points.

That afternoon was a great advert for football and proved early on just what a threat this Newcastle United side could pose to the league’s best teams. Although they have stumbled in the league recently, Newcastle remain ensconced in a battle for a Champions League place and Guardiola believes they are there to stay at the top end of the table, describing some of their threats as the ‘best’ in the league.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, applauds their fans after the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Guardiola said: “Incredible it happened last season and this season they are taking a step forward so it looks like they have came to stay. What I have seen lately, what they have done all season.

“It is one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of the season for the quality they do everything brilliant. The threats, transitions, set pieces, best team in the league, many, many things that is why they are there for a long, long time this season.”

Eddie Howe’s side know a win at the Etihad Stadium would put them within a point of 4th placed Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their game with Wolves.

