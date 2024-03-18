Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pep Guardiola believes Newcastle United will learn lessons from a difficult campaign following their return to European football.

The Magpies competed in the Champions League for the first time in over 20 years. While they were knocked out at the group stage, Guardiola believes the added strain put on Newcastle's squad as a result of the busy fixture schedule is something the side will learn from.

Guardiola's Manchester City are able to compete on all fronts season after season having won the treble in 2022-23 and are still in the hunt for a repeat this campaign after progressing to the semi-final of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Newcastle.

And when asked about the gap Newcastle have to close to compete at the top end of the Premier League while remaining competitive in Europe and the domestic cup competitions, Guardiola admitted 'it's not easy'.

"We have done it, Liverpool and ourselves," said the Man City boss. "Arsenal joined us last season but the season before was not that.

"This question of [how do Newcastle manage], I'm not there so I cannot judge but I wish them all the best. I respect Eddie Howe, he was at Bournemouth so we've had many battles.

"Newcastle, they came up another step, another level and were there and for the first time they play in four competitions. This means they play every three days, especially at the beginning [of the season].

"When you're doing that for the first time, it's not easy for any club. I've not been there so I don't know the reason why but I'm pretty sure they will take lessons from that. They've had a lot of injuries with [Nick] Pope, the goalkeeper, and many important players which is hard when you're having to play every three, four days - it's difficult."

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. The Magpies were defeated by Manchester City in the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

Newcastle are now out of all three cup competitions and currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 10 games remaining. But Guardiola believes The Magpies will come back stronger as a result of their difficult experiences this season.

The Spaniard also namechecked two of Newcastle's key players.

"They have fast-paced quality players, Bruno Guimaraes, and all these players," Guardiola added. "[Fabian] Schar last season was unbelievable but last season he played one game a week. This season he's played a lot which is completely different.

"When you have experience, you can handle the training, the minutes, the many things. When it's the first time it's hard and I'm pretty sure they will learn their lesson."

As it happens, Fabian Schar and Guimaraes are two members of Newcastle's squad who had Champions League experience prior to the current campaign. While Howe's side were in good form in the Premier League while competing in the Champions League group stage and progressing in the Carabao Cup - which included a 1-0 win over City at St James' Park in September - the busy schedule and injuries have ultimately taken their toll during the second half of the campaign.