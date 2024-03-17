Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United's season suffered another blow as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bernardo Silva's deflected first-half brace ensured Man City progressed to a record sixth successive FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium while Newcastle's wait for a trophy continued for at least another season.

Here are five talking points from the match...

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh injury concern and a change in formation for Newcastle United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle made two changes to the side that lost 3-2 at Chelsea ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium. One change was forced due to injury and the other came about as a result of Eddie Howe switching from his usual 4-3-3 formation to a 5-3-2 system against Manchester City.

Tino Livramento dropped out of the side after twisting his ankle at Chelsea. It is hoped he will be back available for the West Ham United match after the international break.

Addressing Livramento's injury, head coach Eddie Howe said: "It was a twist of the ankle against Chelsea. We knew the day after the game that he wasn't going to make this weekend.

"We don't think it's serious and we hope he'll be back for the next match."

Newcastle United right-back Tino Livramento. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Murphy came into the side as a right wing-back while Jamaal Lascelles returned at centre-back with winger Miguel Almiron dropping back to the bench.

The change in formation brought more stability to Newcastle's back-line but that was ultimately undone by two heavy deflections which came about as a result of players backing off Man City's attack. Once City went 2-0 ahead the result looked beyond any reasonable doubt as the FA Cup holders cruised to victory despite only posing a muted threat in the second half.

A disappointing stat for Newcastle United - fewest shots since 2015

For the first time since a 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Howe's Bournemouth in 2015, Newcastle were limited to just two shots in a competitive match. Ayoze Perez scored with The Magpies' only shot on target in that match.

Alexander Isak had Newcastle's best chance of the game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Dan Burn headed the ball into the striker's path but his effort was well saved by Stefan Ortega in the City goal as the score remained 2-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other effort in the game saw Sven Botman's header from a corner float harmlessly over the crossbar in the 66th minute. And just like Newcastle's previous visit to Manchester City in the Premier League back in August, they failed to really lay a glove on Pep Guardiola's side.

Alexander Isak heads the ball for Newcastle United against Manchester City.

Erling Haaland forces Lewis Miley to swap shirts

Newcastle grew into the game slightly following the introductions of Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Lewis Hall and Lewis Miley from the bench in the second half. Hall and Miley were particularly positive following their introductions despite being unable to turn the game in Newcastle's favour.

But there was a moment shortly after Miley's introduction which forced him to head back to the touchline to get a new shirt. The 17-year-old was involved in a tussle with Erling Haaland which saw the City striker pull Miley's Newcastle shirt awkwardly around his neck.

It resulted in a mark on Miley neck and his ripped having to be replaced. In other news, Newcastle's new kit deal with Adidas starts in June.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City rips the shirt of Lewis Miley of Newcastle United whilst battling for possession during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Off to Dubai

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Straight after the match, Newcastle are jetting off to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp during the international break. The likes of Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar, Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak won't make the journey after being called-up to represent their respective nations.

But Howe will be hoping his non-international players use the time in Dubai to their advantage heading into the final two months of the campaign.

"As always there will be a period of relaxation [in Dubai] after a very busy period," Howe admitted. "We've got to try and get players fit before our next game and then there will be a period of work where we will analyse [the Manchester City] game and pick the pieces up.

"I don't know what we'll work on but we'll look ahead to our next opponent and get some good work in, some fitness work in and come back stronger for it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual trip seemed to have a galvanising effect on Newcastle last season as they won six of their next seven matches after returning from Dubai despite winning just three out of 11 beforehand. And Newcastle need it to have a similar impact this time around.

Where does Newcastle's season go from here?

Out of Europe and the domestic cup competitions, Newcastle have 10 games left to salvage an inconsistent and turbulent campaign. The Magpies have picked up 14 points from their last 14 matches and conceded the most goals of any side in the Premier League during said run that has seen them slip from fifth to 10th in the table.

Howe slammed any claims that Newcastle's season was over as 'absolute nonsense'. The fact of the matter is, The Magpies are two points behind Brighton in eighth - likely to be a enough for Europa Conference League qualification spot - and three points behind West Ham United in seventh with The Hammers up next at St James' Park.