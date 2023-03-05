Guardiola's side won 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium yesterday thanks to goals from Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, but the visitors had had enough chances to win the game themselves.

And Guardiola labelled midfielder Bruno Guimaraes as a “top-class” player in his post-match press conference.

Asked if he was concerned at one stage of the game, City’s manager said: “It’s Newcastle, it’s an exceptional team. Set-pieces with (Kieran) Trippier, every corner, free-kick. All of them (Newcastle players), you have to look at them to the sky.

"They have transitions with (Anthony) Gordon and (Allan) Saint-Maximin, with (Callum) Wilson keeping the ball, and after (Alexander) Isak.

"An exceptional holding midfielder. Bruno Guimaraes is, wow, top-class player. With the physicality of (Sean) Longstaff and Joelinton. (Fabian) Schar is not there today, but what a central defender. All of them. (Nick) Pope, an international goalkeeper from England.

"Final of the Carabao Cup one week ago, all the season been in top four, top five. What do you expect?”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe before the game.

Silva scored City’s goal after coming off the bench. Guardiola said: "The first minutes of the second half were good, but then we lost the game, and Bernardo helped us to come back.”

