John Stones will also miss the trip due to injury while Kevin De Bruyne is ready to start after returning from a five-month injury absence off the bench against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup last weekend - grabbing an assist. Haaland has scored 14 goals in 15 Premier League matches for Man City so far this season but has been out for over a month with a foot injury.

While Haaland will miss the trip to St James' Park this weekend, Guardiola wants to see the striker back 'fit' for City's warm-weather training camp in Abu Dhabi next week.

“Now we have a difficult game in Newcastle and then we have two weeks to refresh our minds and go to Abu Dhabi to train in better conditions," Guardiola said. "In the second part, what I want is everyone to arrive fit.

"I want Kevin back, Erling back, Jeremy [Doku] back and Jack [Grealish]. When we have everyone back we have a team that can compete in different competitions until the end."

Manchester City currently sit third in the Premier League table heading into Saturday's match. Newcastle are ninth in the table having lost five of their last six league matches.