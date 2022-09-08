Peterborough United chief reveals Newcastle United and Dan Ashworth’s ‘interest’ in signing ‘Rolls Royce’ defender

Newcastle United’s summer transfer business saw the Magpies place a renewed emphasis on signing young players to help boost their youth setup.

Charlie McCarthur and Jude Smith were brought in from Scotland, Alex Murphy joined from Galway United whilst Jordan Hackett joined from Tottenham Hotspur.

Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

And it now appears that 19-year-old Peterborough United defender Edwards could be the next youngster the Magpies look to add to their ranks.

Posh chairman MacAnthony has revealed that Newcastle United’s sporting director described Edwards as a ‘Rolls Royce’ defender and that he was surprised the Magpies didn’t make a move for the teenager in the summer:

MacAnthony said: “Barry Fry knows Dan [Ashworth] as he started his coaching career at Posh and he asked Dan why he hadn’t come in for our defender, without saying his name.

"We pointed out we had helped Ben White become a £50million defender.

"Dan said he was fully aware of Ronnie and said he was ‘a Rolls-Royce’, but that Newcastle were strengthening their forward line first.

"Dan said that when he was at Brighton all the dossiers and reports he had on Ronnie were very positive.”

Edwards, who played 38 times for Peterborough last season, has made seven appearances for Posh in League One this campaign, playing every minute of their last four outings in the division.