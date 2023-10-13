Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foden and Palmer, who are currently away on international duty with England’s first-team and Under-21s side respectively, progressed through the ranks at Manchester City. In the summer, Palmer left Man City to join Chelsea for a reported £40million.

And with England’s Under-17s side in action against Norway at St George’s Park during the week, the pair were spotted watching from the sidelines as the Young Lions side claimed a 3-0 win. Both Foden and Palmer represented England at Under-17s level before progressing up to Under-21s and, in Foden’s case, the senior squad.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United’s Shea Lacey gave England Under-17s the lead before setting up Mikey Moore of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy to make it 2-0. Chelsea’s Shumaira Mheuka then made it 3-0 following Moore’s cross into the box.

Newcastle United summer arrival Leo Shahar started the match at right-back and played the full 90 minutes. The 16-year-old joined Newcastle’s academy after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Winger Trevan Sanusi, who joined The Magpies after leaving Birmingham City in the summer, was a late substitute along with his Newcastle academy team-mate Sean Neave.

The match was the first of two against Norway taking place at St George’s Park this week. The second saw England Under-17s draw 2-2 against their Norwegian counterparts on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sanusi started the game and played a role in the opening goal scored by Southampton’s Jay Robinson. Daniel Skaarud levelled for Norway in the second half before Moore made it 2-1 with his second goal in as many games.

Shahar and Neave both came off the bench for England Under-17s during the match as Norway equalised in stoppage time through Felix Taraldset.

Both Palmer and Foden missed the second match. The Chelsea winger was busy recovering from England Under-21s’ 9-1 win over Serbia on Thursday while Foden was preparing to face Australia with England’s senior side at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.