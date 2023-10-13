‘It means everything’ - Dan Burn reacts to major Newcastle United announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have confirmed Dan Burn has signed a new contract with the club, one that will keep him on Tyneside until the end of the 2024/25 season. Burn re-joined his boyhood club in January 2022 and has played a major role in guiding them away from relegation danger to qualification for the Champions League.

Speaking about renewing his contract with the Magpies, Burn said: "It means everything to me to play for this club and to sign a new contract. I said when I signed that I didn't want this to be just a 'stop-gap' signing to keep us up - I wanted to be here for a long time.

"So personally it feels even more of an achievement signing this one than it was actually signing here in the first place. I'm delighted and looking forward to the next couple of seasons."

Despite being brought in initially to play at centre-back, Burn has featured predominantly at left-back under Eddie Howe. As part of a stable defensive unit alongside Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman, Burn has consistently impressed and Howe has described the Blyth-born defender as a ‘leader’ of the team.

Howe said: "Dan is a leader on and off the pitch so we are delighted he has extended his stay with us. He is a key part of our squad and has played a huge role in our progress since his arrival.