Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

Chiesa has been linked with a shock move to Tyneside this summer as they look for ways to strengthen their attacking options. The Italian has just one year left on his current contract at Juventus and could leave the Serie A giants this summer.

Negotiations between Chiesa and Juventus reportedly held negotiations over a new deal at the club, but those talks have stalled with Fabrizio Romano revealing they are set to begin once Euro 2024 has concluded. Romano posted: ‘Juventus and Federico Chiesa's agent Ramadani have already decided to meet after the Euros in order to decide his future. No negotiations over new deal at this stage, Juve are still open to proposals but Chiesa's decision will be after Euro2024. Full focus on the pitch.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with reported interest from Newcastle United, PSG and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old. Chiesa would be available on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Juventus - with this summer providing Juventus with one final opportunity to sell Chiesa for money this window.

Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb about Chiesa, former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi has urged his former side to keep hold of him this summer: “If Juve sell Chiesa, for me they are making a mistake. Yes, he has breaks on the pitch, but he has a terrifying engine on an explosive level, in one-on-one he is unique and you have to give him freedom of action.

“At Juve they never saw the real Chiesa: first the competition with Ronaldo, then the injury, then Allegri’s tactical demands. Chiesa has always felt misunderstood, but he has enormous potential that is still unexpressed. And, for me, when you have a strong player in the team, you keep him.”