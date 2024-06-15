Young midfielder teases Newcastle United move after Man Utd interest - medical confirmed
Portsmouth academy midfielder CJ Afumuzor has agreed to join Newcastle United this summer.
The 14-year-old midfielder will join up with Newcastle’s academy sides this summer after eight years with Portsmouth.
The youngster confirmed his departure on Instagram last month, stating: “23/24 season done. Massive thank you to @pompey and everyone at the club for developing over the last 8 years.”
One user responded to the post with: “Welcome to Newcastle.”
And the comment was liked by Afumuzor, further hinting at his move to Tyneside. Footage of the midfielder in action shows his high energy, combative play style and drive to get forward and assist his team-mates.
The youngster has already undergone medical tests and was subject to interest from Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Manchester United, as per NUFCBlog.
Newcastle and Portsmouth have already settled on a compensation fee for the midfielder with the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP) limiting how much Newcastle have to pay due to Portsmouth’s category-three academy status.
The Magpies have signed a number of promising young players in recent seasons with Alex Murphy, Cathal Heffernan, Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar, Travis Hernes and Alfie Harrison all joining the academy set-up. A pathway for young players progressing from the academy is also evident with 18-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley playing 26 times for Newcastle’s first-team last season.
Academy players Murphy, Joe White, Ben Parkinson, Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni also featured for the first team during the 2023-24 campaign while academy graduates Sean Longstaff and Elliot Anderson are established players under Eddie Howe.
