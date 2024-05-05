The away end at Turf Moor was bouncing as Newcastle United strolled to a comprehensive win against relegation threatened Burnley and took another step towards claiming a second consecutive season competing in Europe.

Eddie Howe’s current sit were in fine form against his former employers as Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes all found the net to push their hosts further towards the relegation trapdoor.

But it is matters at the other end of the Premier League table that are occupying the minds of everyone connected with Newcastle as the Magpies look to make light of their ongoing battle with injuries and claim a top six finish and secure a place in Europe once again next season.

With a home game against Brighton and away days at Manchester United and Brentford still on the agenda, we take a look at where stats experts OPTA believe Newcastle and their Premier League rivals are most likely to finish when the season comes to a close later this month.

