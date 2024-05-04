Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Callum Wilson became Newcastle United’s second all-time Premier League goalscorer as he opened the scoring in the 4-1 win at Burnley on Saturday.

It was Wilson’s 47th Premier League goal for The Magpies, drawing him level with Peter Beardsley. The 32-year-old also played a part in Newcastle’s second goal scored by Sean Longstaff before Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak added to the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After more than two months out of the starting line-up due to injury, it was an impressive return to the side for Wilson.

After the match, head coach Eddie Howe warned: “Write him off at your peril for sure because he comes back time and time again.

“He's a very motivated player and wants to do his very best at every moment. I've managed him for a very long time now and mentality wise I wouldn't swap him. He's a monster, he's got a focus and when he's got a goal he'll go for it.”

Wilson has just over a year remaining on his contract at Newcastle and has been linked with a move away from the club.

But Howe made his feelings very clear on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, I want him at the club next season, I'll do everything I can to make that happen.”

The 4-1 win at Turf Moor took Newcastle back up to sixth in the table with three games remaining. It also means The Magpies have scored 78 league goals this season, a record for the club in the 38-game Premier League era.

“We knew today was going to be difficult and highlighted really by the first 10 minutes,” Howe reflected. “We knew Burnley would come out firing and that the crowd would play a part in that so really pleased with the reaction to that first 10 minutes.

“And then from the first goal onwards, I thought it was a really good display from us. I thought confidence and strength is gradually returning to the group so it was a really good day for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got three games to go and we want to try and give our best in each game. We want to try and play with the energy and intensity we had today.