Newcastle will be hoping to build on their impressive 2022-23 campaign which saw them finish fourth and secure Champions League qualification for the first time in over 20 years. But the added fixtures and travelling brought about by European football will certainly impact The Magpies’ schedule next season.

With the fixture release comes plenty of excitement as the upcoming season starts to take hold and feel real.

Newcastle United 2023-24 Premier League fixtures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023-24 Premier League fixtures will be revealed at 9am on Thursday, June 15. Newcastle United will find out on which matchweeks they will face all 19 opponents on that day, but supporters are advised that games can be moved for TV coverage and because of European commitments.

Premier League 2023-24 fixtures ‘leaked’

As always, the days and hours building up to the release of the Premier League fixtures sees many rumours and ‘leaked’ schedules. Some end up being genuine, some are merely made up.

We suggest waiting until the Premier League fixtures are officially announced at 9am. But, for those interested, a current ‘leak’ doing the rounds on social media supposedly reveals the opening weekend fixtures.

They are as follows:

Burnley v Manchester City

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

Bournemouth v West Ham United

Brighton v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

Chelsea v Liverpool

Manchester United v Wolverhampton

When does the 2023-24 Premier League start?

The 2023-24 Premier League season begins on the weekend of Saturday August 12 and Sunday August 13. The last few seasons have seen a Friday night game kick-off the season.

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season end?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2023-24 Premier League season will end on Sunday May 19, 2024. All games on the final day of the season will kick-off simultaneously.

When is the Premier League mid-season break?