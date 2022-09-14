Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s suggestion that the Premier League should introduce an ‘All-Star’ game, like many American sports, has caused quite a stir in the football world.

Speaking at the SALT Conference, Boehly said: “Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports.

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid. In the MLB (Major League Baseball) All-Star game this year, we made $200million from a Monday and a Tuesday.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has proposed an 'All-Star game' (Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“So we’re thinking we could do a north versus south All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed, quite easily.”

Jurgen Klopp had his say on Boehly’s proposals, describing the concept as ‘interesting’:

“I’m not sure people want to see that,” said Klopp. “Imagine that, (Manchester) United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all on one team that’s not the national team, just a north team. North West and North East together.

Nick Pope has been included in Midnite's proposed 'All-Star game' North starting XI (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“North against south means North East, Newcastle. Interesting game. All the London guys together. Arsenal, Tottenham. Great. Did he really say it? Interesting.”

Whilst there are no plans to introduce such a game in the near-future, it has got people wondering what a North v South match could look like.

Research conducted by Midnite has detailed which players would make it into either starting XI by looking at Premier League fantasy points accumulated by each player from the start of the season and creating the north and south’s best side based on the players with most points.

Three Newcastle United players including new signing Nick Pope have made the cut, but who else would get the nod?

South starting XI: Robert Sanchez (Brighton); Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), William Saliba (Arsenal), Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur), Martin Odegaard (Arsenal), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Pascal Groß (Brighton), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford)