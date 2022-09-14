Jurgen Klopp reacts to 'interesting' proposal involving Liverpool and Newcastle United players

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly floated the idea as a way of raising money for EFL clubs.

“Ultimately, I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,’ said Boehly at the SALT Conference. “People are talking about more money for the pyramid. In the MLB (Major League Baseball) All-Star game this year, we made $200million from a Monday and a Tuesday.

“So we’re thinking we could do a north versus south All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed, quite easily.”

Klopp pointed to the congested fixture calendar when asked about the idea after Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League win over Ajax at Anfield last night.

“Great, when he finds a date for that, he can call me," said Klopp. “He forgets that in the big sports in America, these sports have four-month breaks, so they’re quite happy they can do a little bit of sport in these breaks. It’s completely different in football. I’m surprised by the question, so please don’t judge my answers too much, but maybe he can explain it to me at one point.”

Klopp went on to label the proposal as “interesting”.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp last night.

“I’m not sure people want to see that,” said Klopp. “Imagine that, (Manchester) United players, Liverpool players, Everton players all on one team that’s not the national team, just a north team. North West and North East together.