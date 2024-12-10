Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest in February has been rescheduled.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was originally due to take place on Saturday, February 22 at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off) but has now been moved for live Sky Sports broadcast on Sunday, February 23. The kick-off time for the match will be confirmed after Saturday, December 15.

The Sunday kick-off slots for broadcast on Sky Sports are 2pm and 4:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle beat Forest 3-1 at the City Ground last month but were beaten by the same scoreline the last time Forest visited St James’ Park on Boxing Day last season. The two sides are having contrasting Premier League seasons so far with Nottingham Forest defying expectations by sitting fifth in the table after 15 matches while Newcastle are underperforming in 12th.

Newcastle’s next televised league fixture will be against Aston Villa on Boxing Day which will be shown on Amazon Prime. It starts a run of five consecutive televised Premier League matches for The Magpies.

The away trip to Manchester United on December 30 (8pm kick-off) will be shown on Sky Sports before their first match of 2025 at Tottenham Hotspur will be on TNT Sports on January 4 (12:30pm kick-off). The home matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth on January 15 (7:30pm kick-off) and January 18 (12:30pm kick-off) respectively will also be broadcast on TNT.

Then the visit of Nottingham Forest will be Newcastle’s next game to be broadcast following the latest round of television selection announcements.

Newcastle’s cup matches against Brentford and Bromley will also be shown on Sky+ and BBC iPlayer respectively.