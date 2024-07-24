Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has reportedly agreed to make a Premier League move this summer amid interest from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old is into the final year of his contract at Juve and is unlikely to sign a new deal. As a result, the Serie A side will consider offers of around £21million for the Italian international.

Newcastle are long-term admirers of Chiesa with sources in Italy claiming the club are one of several interested in the player. Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring the winger, who scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for Juventus last season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy, Spurs have already reached an agreement with the player’s representatives to sign a four-year deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. While the report adds Chelsea are out of the race to sign Chiesa, nothing has been signed so far.

Chiesa has not travelled with the Juventus squad for the pre-season training camp at Adidas Headquarters this week after getting married and featuring for Italy at Euro 2024. He arrived back in Turin on Tuesday.

Juventus’ visit comes after Newcastle United spent last week at Adidas HQ in Germany.

While Spurs are understood to be frontrunners to sign Chiesa this summer, his low asking price, versatility and eye for goal would make him an ideal option for Newcastle in a position they are actively looking to strengthen.

Chiesa can play anywhere across the front three though usually operates on the left or as a second striker. Newcastle are looking at right forward options with Miguel Almiron’s future at the club uncertain.

Chiesa is naturally right-footed and played all four Euro 2024 games on the right flank for Italy. At club level, his only start in the position at club level came during the final weekend of the Serie A season as he scored in a 2-0 win over Monza.

Newcastle’s shortlist of right-wing transfer targets this summer includes West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen, Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga and Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. While Bowen has been a long-term target for Newcastle since the days of Steve Bruce, striking a deal with West Ham will prove difficult after the 27-year-old agreed a new seven-year deal at the club last season.

Newcastle have already held talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Anthony Elanga after the two clubs agreed deals for Elliot Anderson and Odysseas Vlachodimos last month. Elanga joined Forest from Manchester United for £15million last summer and went on to score five goals and contribute nine assists in the Premier League last season.