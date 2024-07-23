Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pep Guardiola has ruled-out the possibility of Kevin De Bruyne leaving Manchester City this summer amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have been credited with an interest in the Belgian international as they plot a stunning raid on the Premier League this summer. Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby and De Bruyne’s City teammate, Ederson, have also been linked with a move to the PIF-controlled club before the transfer window closes.

Although De Bruyne has previously expressed an interest in a potential move to Saudi Arabia, Guardiola has dismissed all rumours of him leaving the club this summer. Speaking in North Carolina ahead of his side’s pre-season game against Celtic, Guardiola said: "Kevin is not going".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He continued: "If someone leaves, we're going to talk about that. Of course, until the last day, we have chances (to make transfers), I don't rule out the option to have new players but I think there is an 85/90 per cent chance we will have the same squad.

"I feel comfortable, because the quality of human beings we have in the squad is difficult to be replaced, and the quality is there. But we'll see, I don't know in the last moment if someone comes for some players and they leave, we're going to decide."

A move to the Saudi Pro League for De Bruyne would likely force City into the transfer market for a replacement with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze reportedly among their top targets. Eze impressed for the Eagles last season and has been extensively linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

Guimaraes, meanwhile, has been a long-term target for the Citizens but saw his release clause, one that would leave the club powerless to resist bids if triggered, expire at the end of last month. Guardiola has previously described the Brazilian as an ‘exceptional’ midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad