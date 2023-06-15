News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Premier League make official announcement that impacts Newcastle, Man United, Liverpool & Arsenal

The first six televised Premier League matches of the 2023-24 season have been confirmed with Newcastle United v Aston Villa among those selected for live broadcast.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 15th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle will open the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday, August 12 against Aston Villa at St James’ Park. But instead of the traditional 3pm kick-off, the match will kick-off at 5:30pm after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The match is one of six opening weekend matches that has been selected for live broadcast in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first game of the new Premier League season will see newly-promoted Burnley host Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday, August 11 (8pm kick-off). Burnley are managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Most Popular

TNT Sports’ first Premier League broadcast will be Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12 (12:30pm kick-off). TNT Sports has taken over BT Sports’ Premier League coverage for the 2023-24 season and will show 32 12:30pm Saturday kick-off matches over the course of the campaign.

Newcastle United v Aston Villa will be Sky Sports’ first Saturday evening fixture of the campaign while the first ‘Super Sunday’ on August 13 will include Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (2pm kick-off) and Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).

The first ‘Monday Night Football’ of the season will be Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 (8pm kick-off).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The opening weekend matches not selected for live broadcast in the United Kingdom are: Bournemouth v West Ham United, Brighton v Luton Town, Everton v Fulham and Sheffield United v Crystal Palace. All four of those matches will kick-off at the traditional 3pm slot on Saturday, August 12.

Related topics:Premier LeagueNewcastleMan UnitedLiverpoolArsenalAston VillaSky SportsManchester CityBurnleyTurf Moor