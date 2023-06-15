Newcastle will open the 2023-24 Premier League season on Saturday, August 12 against Aston Villa at St James’ Park. But instead of the traditional 3pm kick-off, the match will kick-off at 5:30pm after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The match is one of six opening weekend matches that has been selected for live broadcast in the UK.

The first game of the new Premier League season will see newly-promoted Burnley host Manchester City at Turf Moor on Friday, August 11 (8pm kick-off). Burnley are managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

TNT Sports’ first Premier League broadcast will be Arsenal v Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12 (12:30pm kick-off). TNT Sports has taken over BT Sports’ Premier League coverage for the 2023-24 season and will show 32 12:30pm Saturday kick-off matches over the course of the campaign.

Newcastle United v Aston Villa will be Sky Sports’ first Saturday evening fixture of the campaign while the first ‘Super Sunday’ on August 13 will include Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur (2pm kick-off) and Chelsea v Liverpool (4:30pm kick-off).

The first ‘Monday Night Football’ of the season will be Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 14 (8pm kick-off).

