Isaac Westendorf has said his goodbyes at Newcastle United after the club released him.

Westendorf, plucked from non-league football two years ago, is one of a number of players who will leave the club at the end of the month.

Under-21 players Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver and Josh Stewart are also leaving along with Under-18s Beau Beresford, Steven Bessent, Lucas Cooper, Callum McNally and Nathan Nkunku.

Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni have had their deals extended.

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Westendorf relocated to London at the age of 13, and Newcastle signed him on a professional deal after a successful trial in late 2021.

The 22-year-old , a regular for the club's Under-21 side last season, also trained with Eddie Howe's first-team squad last summer.

The former Barking FC player, looking to play first-team football next season, has thanked his coaches and team-mates – and wished the club "nothing but success" in the future.

Westendorf tweeted: “My time at NUFC has come to an end, and I would like to thank everyone involved.

“Thanks to all the coaches and teammates I’ve had, thank you for the experience of being part of this wonderful football club, and fulfilling my dream to become a pro.

“It’s time to kick on and get regular football elsewhere. I wish the club nothing but success next season and (in) the future. Thanks Newcastle for everything.

“Ready for my new chapter.”