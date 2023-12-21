Luton Town v Newcastle United: The Premier League have confirmed the match officials for the match at Kenilworth Road.

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Luton Town v Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) at Kenilworth Road.

Darren England will referee the match at Luton as Newcastle look to bounce back from a Carabao Cup exit at Chelsea on Tuesday night. England was fourth official at Stamford Bridge as The Magpies were knocked out on penalties.

It will be England's third Premier League match as referee this season. He officiated Newcastle's 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and 4-1 win at Fulham in the Premier League last season.

England will be assisted byNeil Davies and Darren Cann with Anthony Taylor as fourth official. Peter Bankes will be the VAR for the match, assisted by Nick Greenhalgh.

Bankes was VAR for Newcastle's 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest last season which saw Elliot Anderson cruelly denied his first goal for the club for a contentious offside call against Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle head into the game sitting sixth in the Premier League table in what will be their first visit to Luton Town since a 2-0 FA Cup defeat in 1994. The last league meeting between the sides was a 0-0 draw at Kenilworth Road the previous season.

Newcastle also faced The Hatters in the FA Cup at St James' Park in 2018. Back then Luton were playing football in League Two.