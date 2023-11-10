Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for Newcastle United's trip to face Bournemouth on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).

Chris Kavanagh will be the referee for the match at the Vitality Stadium. Kavanagh recently officiated Newcastle's 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Manchester City at St James' Park.

He will be assisted by Darren Cann and Nick Hopton with James Linington as fourth official. Video assistant referees have been subject to much scrutiny this season in particular with both Liverpool and Arsenal releasing club statements after being on the receiving end of VAR decisions.

PGMOL accepted errors had been made against Liverpool in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season while Arsenal's complaint regarding Newcastle's winning goal at St James' Park last weekend was promptly dismissed by a Premier League Independent Key Match Incidents panel.

John Brooks will be the VAR for Newcastle's match at Bournemouth with Gary Beswick as assistant. Brooks was referee for Newcastle's 2-2 draw at West Ham United last month.

Hammers boss David Moyes felt Brooks should have sent Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes off for two bookable offences in quick succession but the Brazilian escaped with a caution.

Brooks has also found himself at the centre of VAR controversy previously after denying Brighton & Hove Albion a legitimate goal against Crystal Palace last season for drawing offside lines in the wrong place.