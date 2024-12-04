The match officials for Newcastle United’s Premier League match against Liverpool on Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off) have been confirmed.

Andy Madley will be the referee for the match at St James’ Park as Newcastle eye a first Premier League win over Liverpool since 2015. The Reds currently sit nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table having won 11 of their opening 13 matches.

It will be Madley’s first match in charge of Newcastle since the 5-1 win over Aston Villa on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign. The 41-year-old has officiated one Liverpool game so far this season against West Ham United in the Carabao Cup which also finished 5-1 in favour of the home team.

Madley will be assisted by Wade Smith and Craig Taylor with Anthony Backhouse as fourth official. Stuart Attwell will be on VAR with James Mainwaring as assistant VAR.

Liverpool found themselves involved in a recent refereeing scandal as a leaked video of Premier League match official David Coote in which he made derogatory comments towards the club and former head coach Jurgen Klopp. Coote has since been suspended from refereeing matches amid an investigation.

Coote would have been eligible to referee or be on VAR duty for Wednesday’s match at St James’ Park had he not been suspended.

Liverpool have won each of their last six matches against Newcastle since Eddie Howe was appointed head coach in 2021. The Magpies head into the game sitting 11th in the Premier League table after 13 games after conceding a late equaliser against Crystal Palace on Saturday and losing 2-0 to West Ham United last time out at St James’ Park.